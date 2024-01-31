House of Representatives Launches New Agricultural Trade Caucus

The House of Representatives, in a significant move towards promoting U.S. agriculture, has launched a new Agricultural Trade Caucus. This bipartisan initiative is dedicated to amplify the country's agricultural exports, facilitate food and agriculture trade, and eliminate unnecessary trade barriers. The caucus comprises notable lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including Republicans Adrian Smith of Nebraska and Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, and Democrats Jim Costa and Jimmy Panetta of California.

Proactive Congressional Engagement in Pursuit of Trade Agreements

During the launch, Congressman Jimmy Panetta stressed the need for proactive congressional involvement to negotiate trade agreements that ensure the competitiveness of American producers and enable them to meet global food demands. The aim of the newly formed caucus is not only to secure strong support for trade policies that favour farmers, ranchers, and producers but also to benefit rural communities and everyone involved in the U.S. food and agricultural supply chains.

Appreciation from the American Farm Bureau Federation

The American Farm Bureau Federation, represented by President Zippy Duvall, expressed gratitude for the bipartisan effort. Duvall highlighted the opportunity this initiative presents for American agriculture to be showcased on the international stage. He emphasized the potential of expanded trade agreements to benefit American farmers and ranchers significantly.

Towards a Robust Agricultural Trade Policy

The caucus, including members from both parties, is set to address critical issues such as small modular reactor exports and the Export Control Act. By focusing on these areas, the caucus seeks to reform and promote trade sanctions effectively, thus forging a robust agricultural trade policy. The ultimate goal is to enhance the U.S. agriculture sector's vitality, benefiting farmers, ranchers, producers, rural communities, and all those along the food and agricultural supply chains.