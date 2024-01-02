en English
Economy

House Hacking: Gen Z and Millennial’s Answer to High Home Prices

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
In the wake of escalating home prices and interest rates, the younger generation of homebuyers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, are adapting to an innovative strategy known as ‘house hacking’ to navigate the challenging landscape of homeownership. House hacking entails renting out a section of one’s home or the entire property to generate supplemental income, thus offsetting the cost of mortgage payments.

The Rising Appeal of House Hacking

A recent report by Zillow indicates a growing trend towards house hacking among recent homebuyers. According to the study, 39% of these homebuyers view house hacking as a significant opportunity, marking an increase of eight percentage points over the past two years. The report, based on a survey of over 6,500 recent homebuyers who relocated to a new primary residence within the last two years, also revealed a positive sentiment towards house hacking among the younger demographic, with 55% of millennials and 51% of Gen Z buyers endorsing the strategy.

The Housing Market and Financial Pressure

The median sale price for a house in the U.S. reached $413,874 in October, a 3.5% hike from the previous year. Simultaneously, the average rate for 30-year mortgages hit 8% in October, the highest in 23 years. Consequently, potential homebuyers would require an income of $114,627 to afford a median-priced home, as per Redfin. The scarcity of smaller, more affordable starter homes has pushed younger buyers to consider larger homes that offer potential for rental income.

The Future of House Hacking

However, with the surge in new apartment construction and a tempering rental market, the feasibility of house hacking might face challenges in the future. Despite these potential hurdles, the U.S. continues to grapple with a significant housing shortage, particularly in the affordable housing segment. This shortage creates a competitive rental pricing environment, making rental income a viable source of revenue for homeowners. Amid these turbulent real estate conditions, house hacking provides a creative solution for Gen Z and millennial homebuyers to achieve their homeownership dreams.

Economy United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

