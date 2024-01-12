en English
Housatonic River in Peril: Officials Warn of Hazardous Water Levels Post-Storm

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Housatonic River in Peril: Officials Warn of Hazardous Water Levels Post-Storm

Unrelenting rain has whipped the state into a state of high alert as officials warn of perilously high water levels in the Housatonic River. The storm, which lashed the region on Tuesday, dumped between 2 to 5 inches of rain across various towns, pushing the water flow at the Stevenson Dam to a staggering 30,000 cubic feet per second (cfs)—nearly ten times the norm.

Dam Operator’s Warning

FirstLight, the company that manages the Shepaug and Stevenson dams, has issued a stern advisory to the public, urging them to steer clear of the river as the water flow remains alarmingly high. The current situation is expected to persist throughout the weekend, warranting the call for extreme caution.

Police Chief’s Appeal

New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto has underscored the gravity of the situation, advising locals to avoid rivers and dams and refrain from wading through flood waters. His message comes as a potent reminder of the dangers posed by the raging waters and the importance of public safety.

FirstLight’s Flood Notification System

In response to the crisis, FirstLight, which operates several hydroelectric and pumped hydro facilities along the river, has initiated a flood notification system. This system is designed to alert communities downstream of the Stevenson Dam during emergencies. Residents are being actively encouraged to register for this system to receive prompt updates in the event of water flows exceeding safe levels.

This event serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictable power and the need for effective preparedness and response systems. As the state grapples with the aftermath of the storm and its repercussions, the focus now pivots towards recovery and the reinforcement of safety measures to safeguard communities from similar future events.

Safety United States Weather
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

