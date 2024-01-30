Hotelier Curtis Bashaw Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate

Curtis Bashaw, the distinguished hotelier and real estate developer from Cape May County, New Jersey, has declared his run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican candidate. With a reputation for his significant involvement in state politics as a benefactor, Bashaw's entry into the political arena marks his first attempt to secure a public office. His campaign is focused on reinstating core American values and addressing pressing issues that are currently affecting New Jersey families.

Bringing Back Core American Values

In his announcement, Bashaw emphasized the need to rekindle the core American values of liberty, prosperity, and the pursuit of happiness. He also underscored the importance of addressing the concerns of New Jersey families, including the American Dream, immigration, inflation, and the perceived inefficacy of Washington.

Appointing State Senator Mike Testa as Campaign Chairman

In a strategic move, Bashaw appointed State Senator Mike Testa, a prominent figure in New Jersey's populist conservative circles, as his campaign chairman. The decision signals an attempt to appeal to the state's populist conservative base; a necessary alliance for any successful Republican campaign.

A Potential Advantage in the General Election

Bashaw, who is openly gay, resides in Cape May with his husband, Will. His campaign believes his sexual orientation could play to his advantage in the forthcoming general election, making him a unique figure in the Republican race. His main competition in the GOP primary field includes Mendham Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner, who is seeking endorsement from former President Trump, and ex-News12 journalist Alex Zdan, who is contemplating joining the race.

On the Democratic side, first lady Tammy Murphy and Congressman Andy Kim remain prominent figures. However, incumbent Senator Bob Menendez is grappling with legal predicaments and dwindling support within the state, potentially opening the door for a fresh face in New Jersey politics.