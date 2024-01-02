en English
Business

Hospitality Industry Performance Metrics Show Significant Rise in November 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
In the hospitality industry, performance metrics for November 2023 displayed a noteworthy rise in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) year-over-year, doubling the growth rate from October to 2.4%. The Average Daily Rate (ADR) growth was a significant factor, soaring by 3.6%. This increase was notably fueled by Las Vegas’ hosting of the F1 Grand Prix. However, occupancy rates continued on a downward trajectory, with Economy class hotels bearing the brunt of the decrease.

Evaluation of Hotel Performance Segmentation

Group demand in Luxury and Upper Upscale hotels, although not as vigorous as in October, still exceeded the previous year’s levels. However, it did not reach the figures of 2019. The year-to-date RevPAR growth experienced a minor decrease from October’s 5.5% to 5.3%, aligning with STR’s forecast of a 4.8% full-year growth. Despite this, hoteliers maintain an optimistic outlook regarding 2024, expecting an upsurge in both occupancy and ADR, leading to a predicted 4.1% rise in RevPAR.

Demand Growth and Occupancy Rates

Demand growth was consistent across the top three chain scales (Luxury through Upscale), with occupancy growth also reported in most months of the year. However, Midscale and Economy chain scales observed declining demand and occupancy. November RevPAR changes exhibited variation among chain scales, with Economy experiencing a decrease. Seasonality influenced segmentation, with Luxury and Upper Upscale hotels observing a softening in group demand but an acceleration in transient demand.

Construction and Future Growth

The Top 25 Markets witnessed growth in room demand, a contrast to declines elsewhere. The number of rooms under construction remained steady compared to October, with an increase in rooms in the final planning stages. The latest weekly data indicated a remarkable rise in U.S. RevPAR, driven by the Top 25 Markets and an increase in group demand despite the traditionally slower season. Moreover, The Outbox Company and Vero have launched a comprehensive white paper called Asia Hotel Brand Blueprint, which presents an in-depth assessment of the current state of the hotel market and consumer perceptions in the region.

Business United States
