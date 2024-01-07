Hoskins Drug Store: A 90-Year Legacy of Community Care in Clinton, Tennessee

For the past 90 years, Hoskins Drug Store has been an unchanging beacon in the ever-evolving landscape of Clinton, Tennessee. Its foundation was laid in the 1930s by RC Hoskins, and since then, this beloved institution has woven itself into the fabric of the community, maintaining a cherished presence in the hearts of its patrons.

Maintaining an Enduring Legacy

The store’s reins are currently held by sisters Mollie Scarbrough and Dudley Bostic, who picked up the mantle after their father’s demise. The duo has done well in preserving the charm of the establishment, ensuring that the store’s ambiance remains redolent of its rich history, even after relocation to its present address.

More Than Just a Pharmacy

Today, Hoskins Drug Store stands as a symbol of resilience against the encroaching tides of larger pharmacy chains. The sisters, undeterred by this modern competition, emphasize the importance of customer service. They go above and beyond the call of duty to assist their clients, handling a variety of needs ranging from insurance queries to medication coverage.

But the services at Hoskins extend beyond the realm of healthcare. The store is also home to medical supplies, clothing, and jewelry. In addition, it houses a classic diner, where one can enjoy a comforting meal, and a milkshake bar, a nod to simpler times.

A Personal Touch in Healthcare

Mollie and Dudley’s commitment to their community is palpable. Their dedication to providing personal care to their customers is a testament to their familial approach. They hope that people will perceive the value of an independent pharmacy and the wider services it can provide. The sisters’ endeavor is more than just a business; it’s a sanctuary where healthcare meets a comforting meal, a supportive hug, and a walk down memory lane.