Horsepackers Navigate Challenges on Epic Yellowstone Adventure

Four horsepackers, led by 70-year-old Bill Yager, embarked on an adventure of a lifetime, a 260-mile journey into Yellowstone National Park. The journey kicked off with an unexpected challenge as their path was blocked by a pile of wind-toppled trees near Sylvan Pass, forcing them to rethink their route.

A Dream Come True

This expedition was more than just a trip for Bill. It was a realization of a bucket list dream, a meticulously planned homage to Howard Eaton, an early horsepacker who guided visitors through Yellowstone in the 1880s. Joining him on this journey was Laura Michalak, a 30-year-old equestrian enthusiast from Chicago. The allure of the adventure was such that it led Laura and Bill's son to quit their jobs to participate.

The Route Less Traveled

The group traversed diverse and picturesque parts of Yellowstone, including the Thorofare Valley, Bechler River, and Heart Lake. Their journey was punctuated by encounters with hot springs, waterfalls, and a range of wildlife. They were aided by hikers who joined for portions of the journey, providing periodic resupply.

Living with Nature

In a region known for predators like wolves and grizzly bears, the group only observed animal tracks and scat. The wildlife they encountered most were mosquitoes and flies. However, the beauty of the park's flora provided a captivating backdrop to their adventure. After a transformative journey through the wilderness, the group returned to civilization on August 10, reminiscing about the natural changes witnessed over the years.