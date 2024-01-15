en English
Horseback Ride Dispute Ignites Examination of Beach Use Laws in St. Croix

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Horseback Ride Dispute Ignites Examination of Beach Use Laws in St. Croix

The tranquil sands of St. Croix are witnessing an escalating conflict over beach horseback rides provided by the nonprofit group, Cruzan Cowgirls. The uproar, ignited by Alicia Barnes, a former senator and commissioner of the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR), pivots around the group’s alleged disruption of peaceful recreational activities and the issue of horse droppings on the beach. This disagreement has triggered a meticulous examination of beach use regulations in the territory and stimulated a wider discourse on the potential exploitation of natural resources.

Accusations and Defense

Barnes publicly denounced Cruzan Cowgirls, labeling them as “gentrifiers”. She accused them of leaving horse droppings on the beach, causing an unsightly mess, and disrupting the serenity of local beachgoers. However, the group has countered these accusations, asserting that the droppings in question were not from their horses, nor did they originate from the trail section they utilized that day.

Regulations and Licensing

The argument also includes concerns about the potential violation of turtle nesting areas and the validity of the permit for horse tours provided by Cruzan Cowgirls. Barnes has questioned the group’s compliance with various regulations and licensing. In contrast, Cruzan Cowgirls emphasizes their strict adherence to beach use regulations, including a recent Equine Use Beach Permit and claims to have removed the droppings once aware of them.

Implications and Future Actions

The DPNR, in response to the escalating dispute, is consulting with lawyers to clarify enforcement of local laws regarding beach use, which currently posits a $250 fine and possible prison time for violations. This incident underscores the importance of responsible enjoyment of natural resources, and the need for clear, enforceable regulations to ensure that all users can share these resources harmoniously. As the debate continues, all eyes are on the DPNR and Cruzan Cowgirls to see how they work together to resolve the issue and ensure best practices for shared beach enjoyment.

United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

United States

