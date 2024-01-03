en English
Society

Horry County Council Pulls Support for Grand Strand Humane Society’s Proposed New Facility

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Horry County Council Pulls Support for Grand Strand Humane Society's Proposed New Facility

In a surprising turn of events, the Horry County Council has withdrawn its support for the Grand Strand Humane Society’s ambitious plan to construct a new facility. The proposed site for the new building, initially backed by the council, was a piece of land donated by Santee Cooper. The council’s decision, however, has been reshaped by the voice of the residents living near the proposed site.

Origins of the Project

The Grand Strand Humane Society’s new facility project emerged from the organization’s need for a larger facility. Having outgrown its existing building, the Society started to plan for a new, larger facility that could accommodate its increasing needs and growth. In November, the Horry County Council gave its nod to the project after Santee Cooper donated the land lease.

The Turning Tide

However, the council’s initial support did not last long. The proposed site’s proximity to a nearby neighborhood led to a wave of complaints from the residents, prompting the council to reconsider its stance. The land in question, located off Highway 17 near the Coastal Grand Mall, is now awaiting approval from the South Carolina Joint Bond Review Committee.

A Series of Setbacks

This is not the first setback for the Grand Strand Humane Society. The organization had previously retracted a zoning application for a different location along River Oaks Drive due to similar neighborhood concerns. The council’s withdrawal of support marks another hurdle in the Society’s path towards its goal of a larger facility.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

