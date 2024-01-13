Hormel Foods Corporation to Hold Virtual 2024 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Hormel Foods Corporation, a globally recognized food production company, has confirmed that the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, will be held virtually. The decision comes as a timely response to the evolving corporate landscape and the increasing prevalence of digital interfaces in conducting business.

Virtual Participation and Voting

The live webcast will be accessible to all registered stockholders and beneficial owners of Hormel’s common stock as of the close of business on December 1, 2023. To facilitate seamless participation and voting, stockholders will require a 16-digit control number. This critical piece of information can be located on numerous official documents related to the meeting. For those holding shares through intermediaries such as a bank, broker, or other nominees, the control number will be provided by the respective institution.

Interactive Q&A Session

Following the formalities of the stockholder meeting, an interactive question-and-answer session will be held. This initiative aims to promote transparency and foster direct communication between the company’s leadership and its shareholders. Stockholders have the option to submit their queries in advance at www.proxyvote.com or during the meeting via the dedicated meeting website, www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2024.

Guest Attendance and Gift Boxes

While only stockholders and beneficial owners will have the rights to participate in voting and question submission, non-stockholders are also welcome to attend the meeting as guests. In a bid to commemorate the occasion, Hormel Foods Corporation is offering gift boxes to registered stockholders or beneficial owners. These can be collected from the SPAM Museum starting January 31, 2024, subject to availability. To ensure fairness and authenticity, proof of stock ownership is required at the time of collection, and the distribution is limited to one box per stockholder.