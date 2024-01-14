en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Hope COS Provides Warming Shelters Amid Freezing Temperatures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Hope COS Provides Warming Shelters Amid Freezing Temperatures

As the chill of winter intensifies, Hope COS, a non-profit organization in Colorado Springs, steps up to the challenge, providing shelter to those most vulnerable to the freezing temperatures. With thermometers dipping into single digits, the organization has established three warming shelters in anticipation of an influx of individuals experiencing homelessness.

Community Effort

Over the past weekend, these warming shelters have served as a refuge for over 300 people, and the numbers are expected to rise. Shelter Coordinator, Vanessa Vargas, states their objective with utmost clarity: safety and warmth for everyone. These shelters are well-equipped, providing food, hydration, and a much-needed place to rest. The efforts have garnered substantial backing from the community, with volunteers providing meals and essential items such as socks and gloves.

Local Churches Lend a Hand

The initiative is truly community-driven, with local churches offering their spaces and resources. Vargas notes the palpable gratitude of their guests and underscores the importance of compassion and assistance in these trying times. Despite operating on limited donations, Hope COS plans to keep the shelters open through Tuesday, prepared to extend their services if the freezing temperatures persist.

Broader Efforts

Hope COS is not alone in their mission. Another notable warming shelter is the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs. Organisations like Texas Baptist Men and Our Calling have opened warming shelters and emergency shelters at Fair Park to help the homeless population in North Texas. The city of Dallas has also opened a temporary shelter at Fair Park for the city’s unsheltered residents.

A Call for Help

These organisations are seeking more volunteers and donations to continue their vital work. As the cold weather intensifies, the need for safe, warm places for those experiencing homelessness becomes increasingly urgent. The actions of Hope COS, Springs Rescue Mission, and other organizations are a testament to the power of community in overcoming adversity. However, their continued operation relies on the goodwill and generosity of the public. Their call for help is a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and care for each other, particularly in these challenging times.

0
Human Rights Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
5 mins ago
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
On a recent occasion, the Doubletree Hotel in California witnessed a gathering unlike any other. The attendance list was studded with notable figures, including U.S. Congressman David Valadao and State Senator Shannon Grove. This was not a political rally or corporate meeting. Instead, it was a conference with a mission – Eyes Wide Shut, dedicated
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Lighthouse Reports: Shining a Light on AI Governance
24 mins ago
Lighthouse Reports: Shining a Light on AI Governance
Bridport Refugee Support Campaign Seeks New Trustees to Enhance Impact
25 mins ago
Bridport Refugee Support Campaign Seeks New Trustees to Enhance Impact
Sar Sokha Visits Kandal Provincial Prison, Encourages Rehabilitation and Good Behavior
7 mins ago
Sar Sokha Visits Kandal Provincial Prison, Encourages Rehabilitation and Good Behavior
Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries Turns Senior Center into Emergency Shelter Amidst Extreme Cold
10 mins ago
Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries Turns Senior Center into Emergency Shelter Amidst Extreme Cold
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
18 mins ago
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
Latest Headlines
World News
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
1 min
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
2 mins
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
3 mins
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
3 mins
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
4 mins
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
4 mins
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
4 mins
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
4 mins
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
4 mins
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app