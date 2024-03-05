Hooley Montrose Closes: Lease Disagreement Ends Era, Eyes on Future Expansion

On March 3, the Hooley House Copley location, affectionately known as 'Hooley Montrose,' closed its doors, marking the end of an era for the local community but not for the entrepreneurial spirit of its owners. Situated at 145 Montrose West Ave., the closure came as a result of a lease renewal disagreement between the restaurant's owners and the property managers. Despite this setback, the family-owned business, which started in Mentor in 2008, continues to look towards expansion, holding onto the community and memories built over the years.

Advertisment

Behind the Closure

The decision to close down 'Hooley Montrose' was not taken lightly by its owners. With a staff of 35 full and part-time employees, the restaurant was a significant part of the local economy and community fabric. The owners expressed their difficulty in reaching a favorable agreement on the terms of the lease renewal, leading to the unfortunate decision to cease operations at this location. In a gesture of goodwill, the management offered employment opportunities at one of their other Greater Cleveland area locations to all affected team members, along with an additional week's pay in their final paycheck. This move underscores the business's commitment to its workforce amidst challenging circumstances.

Community and Expansion

Advertisment

Despite the closure, the spirit of 'Hooley Montrose' lives on. The owners reminisced about the fond memories and the great people they've worked with in the area. Their message to the community and patrons emphasized gratitude for the support and service over the years. Meanwhile, the closure has not dampened the business's expansion plans. With four other locations thriving in the Greater Cleveland area, the owners are actively looking for opportunities to grow, signaling a hopeful horizon for the Hooley Pub & Kitchen brand.

Impact on Employees and Patrons

The immediate effect of the closure was felt by the 35 team members who suddenly found themselves without their familiar workplace. However, the proactive steps taken by the business to offer alternative employment opportunities is a testament to their resilience and care for their staff. For the patrons, the closing of 'Hooley Montrose' signifies the loss of a community hub, a place where memories were made and shared. The business's encouragement for patrons to visit their other locations is an invitation to continue the tradition and support that has characterized the Hooley experience.

As the chapter on 'Hooley Montrose' comes to a close, the story of perseverance and community engagement that defined its tenure remains. The impact of the closure extends beyond the physical space, touching the lives of employees, patrons, and the local community. Yet, in this ending lies the seed of new beginnings, with the promise of expansion and the creation of new memories. The spirit of 'Hooley Montrose' endures, a testament to the resilience and adaptability of local businesses in the face of unforeseen challenges.