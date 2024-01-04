en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Honoring Female Veterans: A Visit to the New Hampshire Veterans Home

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Honoring Female Veterans: A Visit to the New Hampshire Veterans Home

It was an afternoon of shared experiences and camaraderie as retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, Marty Gladu, walked into the New Hampshire Veterans Home. Her purpose? To honor and acknowledge the contributions of the female veterans who carved a path for women like her in the military. On this particular visit, she was joined by U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, and together, they rang in the new year in the company of a group of female veterans whose service spanned the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and peacetime.

Evolution of Women’s Roles in the Military

The room buzzed with stories of resilience and bravery as the veterans reflected on the evolution of women’s roles in the military. It was a journey that saw women move from traditional roles such as cooks and nurses to more diverse and challenging positions. Gladu, whose own 27-year career in munitions was influenced by these veterans, stressed the importance of recording and remembering the stories of these trailblazing women.

Debate on Compulsory National Service

As the conversations flowed, the topic of recruitment challenges faced by the voluntary services emerged. Some veterans suggested the idea of compulsory national service to address the issue. Senator Hassan acknowledged the ongoing discussions in Congress on the matter, yet pointed out the absence of a consensus on whether such service should be made mandatory.

Optimism Amid Political Noise

Despite the political ‘noise,’ Senator Hassan voiced optimism about bipartisan progress on key issues like climate change, inflation, and health care. She reiterated the importance of democratic values in officeholders, a sentiment that resonated deeply with this group of veterans who had dedicated their lives to upholding these very principles.

0
Military United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
2 mins ago
South Korea and U.S. Conduct Joint Drills Near North Korean Border Amid Tensions
In a display of military might and readiness, South Korean and U.S. troops concluded joint combat firing drills near the North Korean border. These exercises, lasting a week from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2024, involved the deployment of over 110 large combat weapons, including tanks, anti-aircraft artillery, and combat earthmovers. This show of
South Korea and U.S. Conduct Joint Drills Near North Korean Border Amid Tensions
Black Box Recovered from Tragic Osprey Crash, Investigation Continues
2 hours ago
Black Box Recovered from Tragic Osprey Crash, Investigation Continues
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
2 hours ago
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
Turkey's Unprecedented Naval Expansion: A Deep Dive into its Geopolitical Implications
60 mins ago
Turkey's Unprecedented Naval Expansion: A Deep Dive into its Geopolitical Implications
South Korea Tightens Noose on Military Draft Dodgers with Cyber Investigation Team
1 hour ago
South Korea Tightens Noose on Military Draft Dodgers with Cyber Investigation Team
SEEK24 Catholic Faith Conference: A Beacon of Light in St. Louis
1 hour ago
SEEK24 Catholic Faith Conference: A Beacon of Light in St. Louis
Latest Headlines
World News
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
2 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
11 mins
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
59 mins
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
59 mins
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
59 mins
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
60 mins
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
60 mins
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
1 hour
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
1 hour
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
3 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
4 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
4 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
5 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
5 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
5 hours
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
5 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app