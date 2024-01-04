Honoring Female Veterans: A Visit to the New Hampshire Veterans Home

It was an afternoon of shared experiences and camaraderie as retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, Marty Gladu, walked into the New Hampshire Veterans Home. Her purpose? To honor and acknowledge the contributions of the female veterans who carved a path for women like her in the military. On this particular visit, she was joined by U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, and together, they rang in the new year in the company of a group of female veterans whose service spanned the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and peacetime.

Evolution of Women’s Roles in the Military

The room buzzed with stories of resilience and bravery as the veterans reflected on the evolution of women’s roles in the military. It was a journey that saw women move from traditional roles such as cooks and nurses to more diverse and challenging positions. Gladu, whose own 27-year career in munitions was influenced by these veterans, stressed the importance of recording and remembering the stories of these trailblazing women.

Debate on Compulsory National Service

As the conversations flowed, the topic of recruitment challenges faced by the voluntary services emerged. Some veterans suggested the idea of compulsory national service to address the issue. Senator Hassan acknowledged the ongoing discussions in Congress on the matter, yet pointed out the absence of a consensus on whether such service should be made mandatory.

Optimism Amid Political Noise

Despite the political ‘noise,’ Senator Hassan voiced optimism about bipartisan progress on key issues like climate change, inflation, and health care. She reiterated the importance of democratic values in officeholders, a sentiment that resonated deeply with this group of veterans who had dedicated their lives to upholding these very principles.