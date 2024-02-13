Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Moving Tribute by the Oak Ridge-Anderson County NAACP

On February 10, the Oak Ridge-Anderson County NAACP paid homage to the enduring dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a heartwarming breakfast event at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center.

A Tribute to a Dream

Despite rescheduling and a rainy day, the event, emceed by Rose Weaver, was filled with soulful music, poetry, scripture readings, and prayer, capturing the essence of unity and resilience that Dr. King embodied.

Melodies of Unity

The Community Choir, led by Anthony Angel and Brandon Whitaker, moved attendees with their harmonious voices, while young soloist Paris Ellis delivered a standout performance that left a lasting impression.

A Call to Action

Dar'Nell Price, an Oak Ridge high school student, recited an original poem, reminding everyone of the importance of continuing Dr. King's work. Pastor Ernest Scruggs of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton offered a poignant prayer.

As the NAACP youth prepare for the 23rd Annual Legislative Day on the Hill in Nashville, attendees were encouraged to support and contribute to their local community.

The NAACP Education Committee, dedicated to engaging parents and education officials, is committed to preparing every student for success in college and career. By fostering an environment of collaboration and empowerment, they hope to carry on Dr. King's legacy and ensure that his dream continues to thrive.

