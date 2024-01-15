Honoring Dr. King Jr.'s Legacy through Volunteering and Service: An Interview with Dr. Martin Luther King III

Dr. Martin Luther King III, joined by his wife Arndrea Waters King, recently partook in an NBC News interview with Vicky Nguyen, where they discussed the enduring legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The occasion for this conversation was the celebration of what would have been Dr. King Jr.'s 95th birthday. During the interview, the Kings emphasized the power of volunteer work in bridging societal gaps and unifying people across diverse backgrounds and political divides, reflecting the spirit of unity and service that Dr. King Jr. championed in his lifetime.

Advertisment

Remembering a Legacy through Service

Martin Luther King III actively participated in the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, organized by Central PA MLK 365 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. This year's event marked the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act and invited community members to engage in multiple volunteer opportunities and a community resource fair. The Day of Service ran from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteering: A Testament to Dr. King Jr.'s Vision

Advertisment

Florence Cunningham, an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer in the Foster Grandparent Program, penned a personal essay for PEOPLE, honoring Dr. King Jr.'s legacy by encouraging volunteering on the national day of service and throughout the year. She recounted her experiences of discrimination, her involvement in the civil rights movement, including marching with Dr. King from Selma to Montgomery. She also reflected on the tragic assassination of Dr. King and how his legacy continues to inspire her to serve as a Foster Grandparent.

A Day for Unity and Service

The interview also shed light on the national day of service on Martin Luther King Jr Day, with stories of leaders and organizations participating in service projects. President Joe Biden marked the holiday by volunteering at a nonprofit food bank in Philadelphia. Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to give the keynote address for state NAACP's 'King Day at the Dome' in South Carolina. The 29th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service comprised volunteer activities such as preparing care packages for victims of gun violence and distributing voter information packets.

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis announced a virtual celebration in honor of King’s birthday, as the museum was closed due to icy roads. Observed federally since 1986, the holiday occurs on the third Monday of January, which this year coincides with King’s actual birthday. Born in 1929, the slain civil rights leader would have been 95. This year also marks the significant 60th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act and King’s Nobel Peace Prize.