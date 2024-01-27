Honoring African American Heritage: Alabama's Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival

A wave of commemoration washes over Mobile, Alabama, as local leaders gear up to honor the city's African American heritage in anticipation of Black History Month. The Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival, a poignant tribute to the 163-year-old legacy of the Clotilda, the last known U.S. slave ship, is set to resonate deeply with attendees. The Clotilda, steeped in a history of pain and resilience, forcibly brought 110 kidnapped Africans to Mobile, who later laid the foundations of Africatown.

A Tale of History and Heritage

Event organizer Joycelyn Davis envisions the festival as a torchbearer of historical enlightenment. She draws parallels between the festival's educational potential and the impact of the classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Monroeville. The festival is a platform to amplify the Clotilda's narrative, a saga that shaped the destinies of countless African Americans.

A Stage for Stories

One of the festival's highlights is a play titled 'An Ocean In My Bones', expertly directed by Terrence Spivey. This theatrical performance dramatizes the Clotilda survivors' story, offering a riveting interpretation of their journey from Africa to Mobile, and their subsequent struggle and survival.

Unveiling New Insights

Adding to the festival's intellectual richness, a new book by British historian Dr. Hannah Durkin will be unveiled. The book shatters a long-held belief, revealing that Cudjo Lewis, a name synonymous with the Clotilda, was not the ship's last living survivor. Dr. Durkin's book will be subjected to a review and signing event, providing attendees with a chance to engage in a dialogue with the author.

Keynote Address and Film Showings

The Smithsonian museum curator Mary Elliott, known for her seminar in Africatown and appearance in a documentary about its descendants, will deliver the keynote address. Her words are expected to offer an enriching perspective on the Clotilda's legacy and its impact on Africatown's inhabitants. In addition to this, free film showings about Africatown will take place at various locations throughout the festival, which runs from January 27 to February 5. 'Ocean in my Bones' is set to captivate audiences at the Mobile County Training School Gymnasium.