Honor Fraser: A Day in the Dynamic Life of an LA Art Dealer During Frieze Week

Los Angeles-based art dealer Honor Fraser's schedule is a whirlwind of culture, creativity, and commitment. From morning beach walks to high-profile art fairs and philanthropic planning, Fraser's day encapsulates the bustling energy of Frieze week in Los Angeles. Her engagement with artists, curators, and notable figures like Jane Fonda highlights her deep involvement in both the local and international art scenes, as well as her dedication to leveraging art for philanthropic causes.

A Glimpse into the Art World's Hustle

Fraser's day begins with personal commitments before diving into a packed schedule of studio visits, gallery tours, and the Frieze L.A. art fair. Discussions on emergent technologies, AI, and the intersection of art and healthcare showcase the intellectual rigor Fraser brings to her role. Her collaboration with Sci-fi artist Lucy McRae for an upcoming trip to London for Wired Health, and plans for a benefit auction with Jane Fonda, underscore the blend of art, technology, and philanthropy that characterizes her work.

Engaging with the Art Community

Throughout the day, Fraser meets with various artists and curators, discussing upcoming shows and projects. The visit from Hans Ulrich Obrist and Bettina Korek from the Serpentine Galleries, and the involvement of artists like Holly Herndon, Matt Dryhurst, and Alexander Reben in the gallery's programming, reflect the vibrant and collaborative nature of the art community in Los Angeles. Fraser's efforts to foster intellectual discourse within the art scene, bridging local and international communities, are evident in her interactions and the projects she champions.

Philanthropy Through Art

The preparation for a benefit auction with Jane Fonda, aimed at protecting California's health and well-being, highlights the philanthropic side of Fraser's work. The involvement of artists like Matt DiGiacomo, Kenny Scharf, and Alex Israel in the auction represents the art community's commitment to meaningful causes. Fraser's day ends with a mix of professional achievements and personal connections, culminating in a reflection on the power of art to effect positive change in society.

In navigating the demands of Frieze week, Honor Fraser exemplifies the dynamic and multifaceted role of an art dealer in today's world. Her dedication to promoting intellectual discourse, fostering community, and supporting philanthropic causes through art offers a compelling glimpse into the interconnectedness of the art world and its broader impact on society.