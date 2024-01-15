Honolulu Star-Advertiser Prepares for Potential Sale Amid Restructuring

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, a prominent publication under the umbrella of Black Press Ltd., is set to undergo a court-supervised restructuring process. This strategic move is designed to reduce the company's debt and pave the way for a potential sale. The proposed buyers are a tripartite alliance consisting of Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd., and Carpenter Media Group.

Continuing Operations and Commitment to Journalism

The deal includes a capital injection to ensure the ongoing operations of Black Press companies and their publications in their respective markets. This includes the likes of Oahu Publications Inc. and the Star-Advertiser. The deadline for sealing the deal is set for March 15, although the financial specifics remain undisclosed.

Dennis Francis, the President and CEO of Oahu Publications and Publisher of the Star-Advertiser, has expressed his faith in the uninterrupted operations of the company. He has also expressed his gratitude for the potential buyers' commitment to local journalism. Carpenter Media Group, which owns newspapers across numerous U.S. states, is known for its commitment to fostering community development through quality journalism.

Significant Players in the Media Industry

The partners involved in the potential purchase have a substantial presence in the media industry. Black Press's publications reach an audience of over 4.5 million readers across Canada and the United States. The potential acquisition also marks a return to Hawaii for Todd Carpenter of Carpenter Media Group, who has personal connections to the islands.

A Rich History in Honolulu Journalism

The Star-Advertiser boasts an impressive history in Honolulu journalism, with its roots tracing back to the mid-19th century. Its December 7, 1941, 'WAR' edition remains an iconic piece of American newspaper history. Publisher Francis also highlighted the significant role of David H. Black in preserving major journalism in Hawaii.