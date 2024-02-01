Hong Kong Retail Sales Mark 13th Consecutive Month of Growth

December marked the 13th consecutive month of growth for Hong Kong's retail sector. The year-on-year increase for the month was 7.8%, reaching an estimated HK$36.3 billion. This surge is attributed to the recovery of tourism and increased household income, among other factors. Despite concerns about the weakened economy affecting consumer sentiment, the government remains optimistic about the future of retail businesses in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Retail Boom

The total value of retail sales in Hong Kong for the entire year of 2023 was provisionally estimated at HK$406.7 billion, marking a 16.2% increase over the previous year. However, online sales saw a decline of 5.9% compared to 2022. Despite this, the retail sector's upward momentum continued in December, with the government attributing this growth to the return of tourism from China following the reopening of borders at the start of 2023.

Factors Driving Growth

Retail sales growth was driven by a number of factors. Revenue from jewelry, watches, clocks, and valuable gifts surged by 50% year-on-year in December. Across all retail categories, sales rose by 8%, largely due to increased tourism from China. The government also pointed to wage gains, increased job opportunities, and special government promotions as contributing factors. Furthermore, the number of mainland Chinese visitors increased to 2.9 million in December from 2.4 million in November, providing a significant boost to the retail industry.

Looking Forward

While there is optimism about the future of retail businesses in Hong Kong, analysts warn of potential challenges. The city's weakened economy, a volatile stock market, and a trend among residents to travel across the border could affect consumer sentiment and lead to a decline in retail sales in the first half of the year. Nonetheless, the government continues to support retail businesses through promotional events and mega-events.