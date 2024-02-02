Homicide Survivor Support Groups: A Ray of Hope in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads, Virginia, a region steeped in history and scenic beauty, is grappling with a grim reality. In 2023 alone, 16 families found themselves in the maw of a monstrous grief, grappling with the pain and trauma of homicide. Behind each statistic, there is a family, a constellation of broken hearts wrestling with a loss that feels as raw as the day the tragedy occurred.

Grief: A Silent Suffering

Scharnelle Hamlin, a resident of Hampton Roads, has endured this agonizing journey twice. She lost two loved ones to homicide in 2012 and 2022, and her experience provides a harrowing glimpse into the world of those left in the wake of such senseless violence. 'The pain never goes away. It just gets easier to live with,' she shares, her voice echoing the silent suffering of many.

For Scharnelle and many like her, accessing grief counseling remains a formidable challenge. The high costs of such services often prove prohibitive, pushing the much-needed solace out of reach for many. In the face of such adversity, the Virginia Victim Assistance Network (VAN) has stepped in to fill the void.

Homicide Survivor Support Groups: A Beacon of Hope

The Virginia Victim Assistance Network offers Homicide Survivor Support Groups, providing a free and safe space for survivors to face their grief. These groups are facilitated by mental health professionals and fellow survivors, offering practical coping strategies and a community of understanding that underscores the healing process.

Funded by grants, these groups are expanding, with a new group set to start in Norfolk in March, adding to the existing ones in Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Isle of Wight County. These resources are easily accessible through a simple phone call, and registration can be done through the Virginia Victim Assistance Network website.

Community Engagement: The Way Forward

Dr. Sherri Watson, another resident of Hampton Roads, turned her personal tragedy into a mission of hope and healing. After losing her son to a homicide, she found solace and support through the grief support group 'P.U.S.H. for Dada' at Philippi Missionary Church in Hampton. The group, which offers daily meetings, a 24-hour hotline, and vacations for a change of scenery, aims to help others who have suffered similar losses and promote solutions to gun violence.

Through these efforts, the community of Hampton Roads is taking steps to address the trauma of homicide and provide support to those who need it most. As the Homicide Survivor Support Groups continue to grow and evolve, they offer a glimmer of hope to the families affected, reaffirming the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable loss.