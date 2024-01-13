en English
Homeowner Denied Permit for Unauthorized Changes to Historic Farmhouse

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Homeowner Denied Permit for Unauthorized Changes to Historic Farmhouse

In a unanimous decision, the Ebey’s Landing Historic Preservation Commission has denied an after-the-fact permit to Ian Olsen. Olsen, a homeowner, made unauthorized modifications to the historic Samuel Libbey farmhouse without obtaining the requisite certificate of appropriateness or building permits. The unauthorized changes included the replacement of a cedar shake roof with a metal one, the removal and subsequent reconstruction of a deck, and alterations to the windows.

The Historic Samuel Libbey Farmhouse

Constructed in 1860, the Samuel Libbey farmhouse is situated in the Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve. This location is one of the earliest non-indigenous settlements in the Pacific Northwest. The farmhouse, due to its historical significance, is a cherished asset to the community and the nation.

Outrage over Unauthorized Work

The unpermitted work carried out by Olsen sparked widespread dismay. Members of the commission, the audience, and Trust Board staff voiced their concern over the disregard for the historic preservation process. The primary worry is that such an incident could set a detrimental precedent for future preservation efforts.

Consequences and Future Course

Olsen purchased the property in 2021 for $726,000 and currently has it listed for sale at a whopping $1.4 million. With the denial of the permit, he must now liaise with county and Trust Board staff to ensure the house aligns with the design code stipulated for the Reserve. A violation notice has been issued to Olsen for the unapproved work. If noncompliance persists, Olsen could face financial penalties or a lien on the property.

History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

