Homeowner Denied Permit for Unauthorized Changes to Historic Farmhouse

In a unanimous decision, the Ebey’s Landing Historic Preservation Commission has denied an after-the-fact permit to Ian Olsen. Olsen, a homeowner, made unauthorized modifications to the historic Samuel Libbey farmhouse without obtaining the requisite certificate of appropriateness or building permits. The unauthorized changes included the replacement of a cedar shake roof with a metal one, the removal and subsequent reconstruction of a deck, and alterations to the windows.

The Historic Samuel Libbey Farmhouse

Constructed in 1860, the Samuel Libbey farmhouse is situated in the Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve. This location is one of the earliest non-indigenous settlements in the Pacific Northwest. The farmhouse, due to its historical significance, is a cherished asset to the community and the nation.

Outrage over Unauthorized Work

The unpermitted work carried out by Olsen sparked widespread dismay. Members of the commission, the audience, and Trust Board staff voiced their concern over the disregard for the historic preservation process. The primary worry is that such an incident could set a detrimental precedent for future preservation efforts.

Consequences and Future Course

Olsen purchased the property in 2021 for $726,000 and currently has it listed for sale at a whopping $1.4 million. With the denial of the permit, he must now liaise with county and Trust Board staff to ensure the house aligns with the design code stipulated for the Reserve. A violation notice has been issued to Olsen for the unapproved work. If noncompliance persists, Olsen could face financial penalties or a lien on the property.