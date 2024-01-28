Homemade Natural Beauty Boutique: A Wisconsin Success Expands to Rochester

Wisconsin's much-acclaimed Homemade Natural Beauty Boutique, a brainchild of Angie Neyens, has recently marked its presence in downtown Rochester. The new store, which was remodeled and opened in December, is an extension of Neyens' passion for creating natural beauty products, a skill she has honed over two decades.

Turning A Hobby Into A Business

Neyens' journey into soap-making began 22 years ago when she partnered with her mother at a craft show. What started as a hobby soon transformed into a successful business, with the first store in La Crosse, Wisconsin, going through three different locations. The La Crosse store, the primary production site, offers a range of on-site made products, including moisturizers, bath bombs, nail polish, and a variety of soaps.

A New Store With A Unique Selection

The newly opened Rochester store has been stocked with a unique selection of scents and soaps, although some exclusive products remain available only at the La Crosse store. The goat milk soaps, known for their suitability for sensitive skin, are especially popular among the customers. Neyens' creativity shines through her products, with soap bars often embellished with fun designs.

Commitment To Natural And Healthy Beauty

Homemade Natural Beauty Boutique also caters to the vegan community with its range of vegan soaps. Neyens' commitment to natural and healthy beauty extends to her line of lotions scented with essential oils and her nail polish brand, Sassy Pants Polish, which is free from certain harsh chemicals. Even though the initial business at the new location has been slow, Neyens remains optimistic, expecting increased foot traffic with better weather. She currently splits her time between both stores, with the new Rochester store open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays. A grand opening is planned for the spring, signaling an exciting new chapter for this expanding natural beauty brand.