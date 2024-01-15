Homelink Corporation Embraces Change with Comprehensive Rebranding

In a bold move that reaffirms its commitment to quality customer service and innovation, Homelink Corporation, a leading provider of temporary housing solutions in the US, has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand. The overhaul includes a refreshed logo, a revamped website, and advanced user applications, all designed to streamline the service experience for insurers and policyholders alike.

A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Innovation

With a history stretching over 20 years, Homelink's rebranding initiative serves as a testament to the company's continuous evolution. The new logo, characterized by a modern and dynamic aesthetic, underlines Homelink's client-centric approach. By positioning customers at the heart of its operations, the company reaffirms its mission to provide exceptional, personalized services.

Revamped Website and User Applications

Homelink's website, now accessible at homelinkhelps.com, has been overhauled to offer improved navigation and functionality. It provides comprehensive instructions and more straightforward access to the company’s suite of services. Two standout features are the custom applications, YourlinkTM for insurance partners, and YourHomelinkTM for policyholders. These innovative tools are engineered to help clients manage claims and navigate housing challenges efficiently.

A Vision for Empathetic and Urgent Service

Joe Mlaka, President, and CEO of Homelink, has been vocal about the brand's mission. He drew a parallel between Homelink's customer care and familial support, emphasizing that the company strives to deliver temporary housing solutions with empathy and urgency. The updated brand aims to visually express the personalized attention that Homelink extends to each client.