Homelessness Crisis in Treasure Valley: CATCH’s Efforts to Turn the Tide

Despite the flourishing of residential housing developments in the Treasure Valley area, a homelessness crisis looms large, affecting approximately 1,700 households. Amidst this escalating issue, the local housing nonprofit organization CATCH has emerged as a beacon of hope, successfully assisting over 215 families in finding homes in the year 2023 alone.

CATCH’s Record-Breaking Efforts

Stephanie Day, the Executive Director of CATCH, has portrayed 2023 as a record-breaking year for the agency in terms of aiding families and individuals in their transition out of homelessness. Expressing her gratitude towards community partners, she accentuated how the organization has been able to observe a steady increase in the scale of their operations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unveiling the CATCH Program

The CATCH program, which spans 12 months, is designed to support participants in becoming financially independent for housing costs. An impressive 80% of participants have been able to achieve stable housing a year after the program. The average cost to assist a family amounts to $12,000, covering security deposits, initial rent and utilities, and in some cases, rental assistance.

Commitment to Ending Homelessness

Day emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to ending homelessness. The focus is on ensuring meaningful long-term outcomes through continuous improvement and best practices. As the homelessness crisis continues, organizations like CATCH work relentlessly to provide safe and stable housing options for those in need, striving for a future where homelessness is a thing of the past.