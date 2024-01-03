en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Homelessness Crisis in Treasure Valley: CATCH’s Efforts to Turn the Tide

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Homelessness Crisis in Treasure Valley: CATCH’s Efforts to Turn the Tide

Despite the flourishing of residential housing developments in the Treasure Valley area, a homelessness crisis looms large, affecting approximately 1,700 households. Amidst this escalating issue, the local housing nonprofit organization CATCH has emerged as a beacon of hope, successfully assisting over 215 families in finding homes in the year 2023 alone.

CATCH’s Record-Breaking Efforts

Stephanie Day, the Executive Director of CATCH, has portrayed 2023 as a record-breaking year for the agency in terms of aiding families and individuals in their transition out of homelessness. Expressing her gratitude towards community partners, she accentuated how the organization has been able to observe a steady increase in the scale of their operations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unveiling the CATCH Program

The CATCH program, which spans 12 months, is designed to support participants in becoming financially independent for housing costs. An impressive 80% of participants have been able to achieve stable housing a year after the program. The average cost to assist a family amounts to $12,000, covering security deposits, initial rent and utilities, and in some cases, rental assistance.

Commitment to Ending Homelessness

Day emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to ending homelessness. The focus is on ensuring meaningful long-term outcomes through continuous improvement and best practices. As the homelessness crisis continues, organizations like CATCH work relentlessly to provide safe and stable housing options for those in need, striving for a future where homelessness is a thing of the past.

0
Society United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
Child Dies in Tragic Head-On Collision Outside Geelong, Five Others Severely Injured
In a horrifying incident that unfolded on Wednesday night, a child’s life was abruptly ended in a severe head-on collision just outside Geelong. The fatal accident, which occurred on the Hamilton Highway in Stonehaven, has left five other individuals nursing substantial injuries. The tragedy transpired approximately 10 kilometres west of Geelong, around 9 pm, casting
Child Dies in Tragic Head-On Collision Outside Geelong, Five Others Severely Injured
Challenges King Charles May Face: Youth Disinterest and Immigrant Disconnect
32 mins ago
Challenges King Charles May Face: Youth Disinterest and Immigrant Disconnect
JR Scruggs: Fostering Success among Minority Male Students at DACC
45 mins ago
JR Scruggs: Fostering Success among Minority Male Students at DACC
Spain's Catholics Mobilize in Public Prayer Amid Sociopolitical Chaos
17 mins ago
Spain's Catholics Mobilize in Public Prayer Amid Sociopolitical Chaos
North Carolina Judge Supports Controversial Voting Law Amid Primary Elections
27 mins ago
North Carolina Judge Supports Controversial Voting Law Amid Primary Elections
TikTok Reveals Tween Girls' Invasion of Beauty Stores: Cause for Concern?
29 mins ago
TikTok Reveals Tween Girls' Invasion of Beauty Stores: Cause for Concern?
Latest Headlines
World News
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
19 seconds
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
27 seconds
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
34 seconds
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
AJ Brown Breaks Silence: Eagles' Unity, Leadership, and Media Relations Dissected
52 seconds
AJ Brown Breaks Silence: Eagles' Unity, Leadership, and Media Relations Dissected
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
58 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
59 seconds
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
1 min
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
1 min
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
27 seconds
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app