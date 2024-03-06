Homeless Man Faces Trial for Juvenile Sexual Assault in Chippewa Falls

On March 6, in Chippewa Falls, Cody D. Blassingame, a 31-year-old homeless man, was scheduled for a September trial, facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting two juveniles near Irvine Park last May. Blassingame, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Details of the Charges

The charges against Blassingame stem from incidents that occurred near Irvine Park, a popular family destination in Chippewa Falls. According to court documents, Blassingame is accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles, leading to charges that include second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement. The case has drawn significant attention due to the nature of the allegations and the location of the alleged crimes.

Legal Proceedings and Plea

Blassingame entered a not guilty plea in December, setting the stage for a trial in September. The legal process has been closely watched by the community, with many concerned about the safety of children in public spaces. The court has scheduled further hearings to address pre-trial motions and to ensure that all legal procedures are correctly followed ahead of the trial.

Community Reaction and Safety Concerns

The allegations have sparked discussions about safety in public parks and the need for increased vigilance to protect children. Community leaders and local law enforcement have urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activities. The case has also highlighted the challenges faced by homeless individuals in accessing legal representation and support.

As the trial date approaches, the community of Chippewa Falls is bracing for the outcome of a case that has raised serious concerns about child safety and the importance of community vigilance. The proceedings against Cody D. Blassingame will undoubtedly be closely monitored, as they carry significant implications for all involved.