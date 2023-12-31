en English
Homebuyers Beware: Navigating HOAs in the Current Real Estate Market

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:19 am EST
Homebuyers Beware: Navigating HOAs in the Current Real Estate Market

In the bustling real estate market, prospective homebuyers are facing unprecedented challenges. Sky-high prices, spurred by interest rate hikes and a limited number of properties, have led many to reconsider their homebuying strategies. One often overlooked but vital consideration is the homeowners association (HOA) tied to a property.

The Role and Impact of HOAs

HOAs are self-governed bodies, managed by a board of directors elected from within the community. They are tasked with maintaining common areas such as parks, roads, and pools. This maintenance is funded through fees levied on homeowners, which can sometimes reach a staggering $1,000 per month. Problems can arise when an HOA’s board mismanages funds or is hit with unforeseen expenses, leading to special assessments and increased dues.

HOAs and the Real Estate Market

As per data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 84% of newly constructed single-family homes in 2022 were part of HOAs. This high percentage underscores the importance for homebuyers to scrutinize these organizations before committing to a purchase. Different dwelling types, be it single-family homes, townhomes, or condominiums, come with varying degrees of ownership and shared spaces, and can all be affiliated with an HOA.

Local Governments, HOAs, and Homebuyers

Local governments also financially benefit from developments managed by HOAs. They are relieved from the responsibility of maintaining streets and common areas, while still collecting property taxes from the residents. For homebuyers seeking to sidestep HOA costs, options include exploring older homes outside of newer developments or conducting a thorough evaluation of the HOA before purchasing within one.

Navigating Landscaping Issues in HOA Communities

Among the various issues that can arise within HOA communities, landscaping disputes are common. The key to resolving such issues often lies in working collaboratively with the HOA board. Comprehensive solutions can be found through open dialogue and negotiation, ensuring that the interests of all residents are taken into account. Additionally, it’s crucial to stay informed about the rules and regulations of the HOA, as well as any related updates.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

