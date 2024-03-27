Home Improvement ROI: Curb Appeal Beats Kitchen, Bath Overhauls in Value

Amid the evolving landscape of home renovations, a recent shift has illuminated the projects that truly pay off. Contrary to popular belief, major kitchen and bathroom remodels are falling behind in terms of return on investment (ROI), with simpler, curb appeal-enhancing projects leading the charge for homeowners seeking to increase their property's value.

Advertisment

Reassessing Home Renovation Priorities

Recent data from the Contractor Growth Network and Zonda Media's Cost vs. Value report have turned the tables on traditional home improvement wisdom. While kitchens and bathrooms have long been the focus of renovation projects, these areas no longer promise the highest returns. Instead, investments in curb appeal, including garage door replacements, stone veneer installations, and front door upgrades, are proving to be more financially prudent. According to industry experts, these projects can offer homeowners up to a 100% ROI, a stark contrast to the 60% average ROI seen across all renovation types.

Understanding the Shift

Advertisment

The current housing market, characterized by high prices and limited inventory, has prompted homeowners to reconsider their renovation strategies. With moving off the table for many, improving the current home's appeal and functionality has taken precedence. This trend is further amplified by rising construction and financing costs, making budget-friendly projects more attractive. Todd Tomalak of Zonda underscores the importance of discarding the glamorous renovation ideals popularized by TV shows in favor of more practical and cost-effective improvements.

Strategic Renovation Planning

For those planning to embark on home improvement journeys, experts recommend a strategic approach. Speaking with local realtors can provide insights into which renovations are most valued in your area. Additionally, obtaining multiple project bids and adding a buffer to estimates can help manage costs effectively. Sophia Bera Daigle, CEO of Gen Y Planning, advises homeowners to consider their long-term plans and the potential impact of renovations on their quality of life, suggesting that sometimes postponing major projects in favor of saving or debt reduction could be the wiser choice.

As homeowners navigate the complexities of remodeling in today's market, the focus has clearly shifted towards maximizing ROI while enhancing living quality. In a time when every dollar counts, choosing the right projects can make all the difference in achieving both financial and personal fulfillment from home renovations.