Home Depot to Open New Store in Mandarin, Jacksonville, Florida

In a significant development for the residents of Mandarin, Jacksonville, Florida, a new Home Depot store is set to open its doors in the region. The store will be located at 9600 San Jose Boulevard, a site that was previously occupied by Kmart, near Old St. Augustine Road. This fresh addition to the community's commercial landscape is slated for a grand opening in fall 2025.

Home Depot Confirms New Store

A spokesperson for Home Depot confirmed the upcoming store, promising to share more details as they become available. The plan includes the construction of a 133,123-square-foot home improvement center and a 25,225-square-foot garden center. The project also entails the demolition of the existing structure and extensive site and parking lot work. Notably, the development does not include the separately owned Zaxby’s restaurant, ensuring its continued operation.

City Council Member Confirms Lease Signing

Further confirmation of the new store's establishment came from Jacksonville City Council member, Michael Boylan. Boylan corroborated the lease signing for the property by Home Depot, based on information provided by Ash Properties, the company that purchased the property in 2015. Kmart, the previous occupant of the site, closed its doors in 2016, and plans for renovation and other potential tenants fell through, opening the way for Home Depot's initiative.

A Shift from Previous Plan

The advent of the Home Depot store marks a departure from a previous plan in 2019. At that time, Sun-Ray Cinema was expected to make a move into the space with a five-screen theater. However, this plan did not materialize, paving the way for the current development. As the development progresses, further updates on the new Home Depot store will be shared, keeping the local community informed and excited about this much-anticipated addition to their retail landscape.