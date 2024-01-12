en English
Business

Home Chef and Kroger Petition Supreme Court over Trademark Dispute with Grubhub

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
Home Chef and Kroger Petition Supreme Court over Trademark Dispute with Grubhub

In a move that sparks a significant conversation around intellectual property rights and brand recognition, Relish Labs LLC and the Kroger Company, guardians of the “Home Chef” brand, have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. This appeal is in response to a Seventh Circuit decision that concluded Home Chef had not sufficiently shown a probable consumer confusion between their trademarks and those of food delivery giants, Grubhub and Takeaway.com.

Trademark Dispute: A Brief History

Home Chef, a brand that began using its marks in 2014 offers meal kits through various platforms. The brand, which strategically partnered with Kroger in 2018, found itself in a trademark dispute with Grubhub. The latter, which was taken over by Just Eat Takeaway (JET) in 2021, uses a logo that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) deemed ‘confusingly similar’ to Home Chef’s. Despite this, Grubhub started using the contested marks after JET’s trademark application in the U.S. was abandoned.

Legal Proceedings and Appeal

Home Chef’s request for a preliminary injunction was rejected by a district court, a decision supported by the Seventh Circuit. The Seventh Circuit reviewed only one of the likelihood of confusion factors de novo – a decision process that involves an appellate court using the trial court’s record but reviewing the evidence and law without deference to the trial court’s findings. Home Chef’s Supreme Court appeal pivots on two fundamental questions: the nature of the review for a likelihood of confusion determination—factual or legal, and whether all factors in a likelihood of confusion case must be analyzed by a court.

Trademark Uncertainty: A Call for Clarity

The petition argues that the incomplete analysis by the district court and the varying standards of review across different circuits create a landscape of uncertainty for trademark owners. This fragmented approach to reviewing likelihood of confusion cases contributes to the unpredictability in trademark cases, a concern further amplified by the clear circuit split on the legal standard used for such reviews. The petitioners are urging the Supreme Court to address these inconsistencies and bring clarity to the rules governing trademark disputes.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

