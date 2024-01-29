Holy Redeemer High School Dedicates Digital Learning Commons to Late Principal

In a heartwarming event attended by faculty, staff, and family, Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, dedicated and unveiled the Doreen Dougherty Digital Learning Commons, commemorating the late principal's commitment to education and her transformative vision. Despite the chill of a January evening, the warmth of the occasion permeated the newly renovated space, once an underutilized library, now a vibrant nexus of learning reflecting the digital age.

A Modern Hub for Education

The Doreen Dougherty Digital Learning Commons now stands resplendent in the school's red and gold colors, boasting of contemporary amenities such as desks, sofas, a state-of-the-art computer lab, smart boards, and collaborative areas. The transformation, which took over four years to complete, was a labor of love and persistence, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant delays but never dampening the collective spirit.

Envisioning a Future-Ready Learning Environment

The late principal Doreen Dougherty had been the driving force behind the initiative, envisioning a space that would adapt to the needs of a new generation of learners. It was her dream to create a digital learning environment that would nurture innovation and collaboration, a dream that has been realized through the commitment of the school community. The dedication ceremony included poignant speeches from Principal Cody Opalka, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kristen Donohue, and a blessing from Fr. Alex Roche.

Commemorating a Legacy

Attendees reflected on Dougherty's enduring influence and forward-thinking vision, underlined by the inclusion of distinctive yellow benches in the design - a touch uniquely hers. Shaina Aquilina, Dougherty's daughter, expressed her gratitude towards the school for honoring her mother and bringing her visionary project to fruition. The Doreen Dougherty Digital Learning Commons now stands not only as a testament to Holy Redeemer High School's commitment to education but also as a tangible symbol of Dougherty's enduring legacy.