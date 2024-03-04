Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Marks 49 Years with Vibrant Celebration in Whitestone

WHITESTONE, NY - Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church celebrated its 49th anniversary, unfolding a day of reflection, gratitude, and community spirit. The event, held on March 3, was graced by His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, alongside the community's presiding priest Fr. Nicolaos Paros, and Fr. Nicholas Soteropoulos, highlighting its significance within the local and religious community.

Divine Liturgy and Luncheon: A Testament to Community and Faith

The day began with the Divine Liturgy presided over by Bishop Athenagoras, setting a reverent tone for the celebrations. Following the liturgy, the community gathered in Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall for a luncheon, blessed by Bishop Athenagoras. Parish Council President Nick Livaditis welcomed attendees, paying tribute to Fr. Paros's dedication to the community and the younger generation. Livaditis's remarks underscored the communal bond and the collective effort in organizing the event, setting a hopeful gaze toward the 50th-anniversary gala next year.

In his address, Fr. Paros expressed his gratitude to the community, noting the progress made, especially in education and youth programs. He highlighted the upcoming iconography project and the significance of maintaining the Greek language, faith, and traditions. His words painted a picture of a vibrant community, deeply rooted in its heritage yet forward-looking in its aspirations. Bishop Athenagoras and other notable figures, including Efstathios Valiotis, echoed these sentiments, offering blessings and support for the community's future endeavors.

Growth and Unity

As the event drew to a close, the speeches and interactions among attendees reflected a community united by faith, heritage, and a shared vision for the future. The emphasis on education, the expansion of youth and community programs, and the planned iconography project speak to a dynamic parish eager to embrace growth while honoring its past. The 49th-anniversary celebration not only marked nearly half a century of faith and community but also set the stage for a future where tradition and progress walk hand in hand.

The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church's 49th-anniversary celebration was more than a commemoration; it was a reaffirmation of the community's commitment to growth, education, and faith. As Whitestone looks towards the milestone 50th year, the foundations laid by dedicated individuals like Fr. Paros and the collective efforts of the parish promise a bright and united future, deeply anchored in the love for Christ and His church.