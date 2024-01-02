en English
Energy

Holy Cross Energy Unveils 2024 Rebate Programs to Boost Energy Efficiency

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Holy Cross Energy Unveils 2024 Rebate Programs to Boost Energy Efficiency

Holy Cross Energy, the predominant electric service provider for Eagle County, has unveiled its 2024 rebate programs. The initiative is aimed at promoting energy efficiency and the use of electric appliances. The programs provide a variety of rebates for both residential and commercial projects, with certain rebates specifically targeted at income-qualified households.

Rebates for Income-Qualified Households

Households earning up to 150% of the area median income are eligible for rebates up to $7,500 or 50% of the cost of qualifying projects. Those earning 80% of the median income can receive rebates for other programs. These rebates can be applied to numerous projects such as cold climate heat pumps, insulation and air sealing, especially for electrically-heated buildings, heat pump dryers, water heaters, and induction cooktops.

Additional Rebates

Additional rebates are being offered for electric bikes, electric vehicle chargers, electric lawn equipment, and new residential or commercial construction that meets certain criteria. This venture is part of the ReEnergize Eagle County program, and synchronizes with the county’s anticipated adoption of new ‘electric preferred’ building codes in 2024.

Shaping the Future of Energy

These codes are devised to encourage the transition to electrification in private structures and are a harbinger to potentially mandating all-electric service in future new construction and renovations. With these advancements, Holy Cross Energy is not only shaping the future of energy but also contributing to the global initiative of reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability.

Energy United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

