Holtville Carrot Festival 2024: Crowning of Carrot Queen and Recognition of Community Members

The 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival, a traditional celebration of Holtville's agricultural legacy, started with the crowning of the Carrot Queen, Mia Hernandez, and her court. The court includes Junior Princess Heaven Zinn and Princess Tania Barajas. The festival also recognized the contributions of esteemed community members. Helen Wilson received the coveted Citizen of the Year Award, whereas Phyllis and Thomas Leung were bestowed with the Grand Marshall Award.

77th Annual Carrot Queen and Her Court

Mia Hernandez, the newly crowned 77th annual Carrot Queen, along with Junior Princess Heaven Zinn and Princess Tania Barajas, have become the faces of the Holtville Carrot Festival 2024. Their coronation marks the commencement of the festival and sets the tone for the upcoming activities.

Honoring Outstanding Community Members

The festival serves not just as a cultural celebration but also as a platform to honor the contributions of the community members. Helen Wilson, this year's Citizen of the Year, and Phyllis and Thomas Leung, recipients of the Grand Marshall Award, were acknowledged for their dedicated service to the Holtville community.

Upcoming Festival Activities

The festival is scheduled to continue with the Carrot Cookery Contest, which includes Little Chef and Junior Chef Divisions on Wednesday, followed by the Adult Chef Division on Thursday. These culinary events, organized by the Women's Club of Holtville, will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The festival's calendar also features a kick-off concert on Friday night, a Street Fair starting at 8:00 a.m., followed by a Parade at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The Street Fair will also open on Sunday, and the Carrot Carnival Midway is set to operate from Thursday to Sunday, offering a variety of entertainment and activities.