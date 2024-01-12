en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Holographic Mario at CES: A Legal Minefield for Nintendo?

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:03 am EST
Holographic Mario at CES: A Legal Minefield for Nintendo?

At the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, an unexpected guest garnered a notable chunk of attention. Instead of the typical fare of autonomous cars and the latest AI breakthroughs, it was a hologram of the beloved video game character, Mario. Created by the tech firm Proto Hologram, this holographic representation of Nintendo’s mascot was not only visually striking but was also capable of interactive communication. The AI-generated hologram responded to questions in a robotic voice and even dispensed advice on a range of topics, from maintaining a healthy diet to promoting retail giant Target.

Unapproved Display Sparks Legal Concerns

However, the holographic Mario demonstration did not have the approval of either Nintendo or AARP, an advocacy group for people over 50 that was linked to the technology. Proto Hologram clarified that the Mario hologram was an ‘unfinished proof of concept,’ not intended for commercial use. The company’s unauthorized use of the Mario likeness has sparked potential legal scrutiny, particularly given Nintendo’s stringent enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

Nintendo’s History of Legal Action

Nintendo is known for its aggressive stance on unauthorized uses of its characters. The company has a history of taking legal action against those who infringe upon its intellectual property rights, making the holographic Mario incident a contentious issue.

AI and Copyright Infringement

This incident has raised concerns about the use of AI in creating representations of copyrighted characters without permission. The legal implications of such technology are yet to be fully explored, but it’s clear that the emergence of AI-generated characters will necessitate a reevaluation of current copyright laws.

Despite the controversy, Nintendo has been evolving the voice of Mario. Chris Pratt will be voicing the character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Kevin Afghani will replace Charles Martinet as Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The future of Mario, and how his likeness is used, remains a point of interest for both Nintendo and the broader tech and entertainment industries.

0
United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
11 seconds ago
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
In a dramatic reversal of fortune, the Louisville men’s basketball team has turned the tide by ending a three-game losing streak and a 22-game skid in true road games. The Cardinals, led by head coach Kenny Payne, emerged victorious against Miami with a score of 80-71 on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in the team’s
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Co-Host Dilemma on The Breakfast Club: What's the Next Chapter?
3 mins ago
Co-Host Dilemma on The Breakfast Club: What's the Next Chapter?
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
3 mins ago
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
54 seconds ago
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
Jeff Bezos Turns 60: A Journey from Modest Beginnings to Yachts and Space
1 min ago
Jeff Bezos Turns 60: A Journey from Modest Beginnings to Yachts and Space
Pigeon Club's 'Liar': An Overture of Introspection and Vulnerability
2 mins ago
Pigeon Club's 'Liar': An Overture of Introspection and Vulnerability
Latest Headlines
World News
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
11 seconds
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
12 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
42 seconds
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
55 seconds
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
59 seconds
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
3 mins
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
4 mins
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
5 mins
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
6 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app