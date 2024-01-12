Holographic Mario at CES: A Legal Minefield for Nintendo?

At the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, an unexpected guest garnered a notable chunk of attention. Instead of the typical fare of autonomous cars and the latest AI breakthroughs, it was a hologram of the beloved video game character, Mario. Created by the tech firm Proto Hologram, this holographic representation of Nintendo’s mascot was not only visually striking but was also capable of interactive communication. The AI-generated hologram responded to questions in a robotic voice and even dispensed advice on a range of topics, from maintaining a healthy diet to promoting retail giant Target.

Unapproved Display Sparks Legal Concerns

However, the holographic Mario demonstration did not have the approval of either Nintendo or AARP, an advocacy group for people over 50 that was linked to the technology. Proto Hologram clarified that the Mario hologram was an ‘unfinished proof of concept,’ not intended for commercial use. The company’s unauthorized use of the Mario likeness has sparked potential legal scrutiny, particularly given Nintendo’s stringent enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

Nintendo’s History of Legal Action

Nintendo is known for its aggressive stance on unauthorized uses of its characters. The company has a history of taking legal action against those who infringe upon its intellectual property rights, making the holographic Mario incident a contentious issue.

AI and Copyright Infringement

This incident has raised concerns about the use of AI in creating representations of copyrighted characters without permission. The legal implications of such technology are yet to be fully explored, but it’s clear that the emergence of AI-generated characters will necessitate a reevaluation of current copyright laws.

Despite the controversy, Nintendo has been evolving the voice of Mario. Chris Pratt will be voicing the character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Kevin Afghani will replace Charles Martinet as Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The future of Mario, and how his likeness is used, remains a point of interest for both Nintendo and the broader tech and entertainment industries.