Holocaust Survivor Rabbi Aliza Erber's Portrait Projected on Brooklyn Bridge in NYC Art Display

In an evening of remembrance and tribute, New York City was adorned with the faces and tales of a dwindling generation, their resilience and history etched into the city's skyline. Among them was Rabbi Aliza Erber, an 80-year-old Holocaust survivor, whose portrait and words illuminated the Brooklyn Bridge, casting a solemn shadow over Lower Manhattan.

A Marked Moment for Rabbi Erber

Erber, a mere infant during the horrors of World War II, had spent her early years hidden away in a Dutch forest, a desperate measure to escape the Holocaust's gruesome grasp. Now, eight decades later, her image on the iconic structure was a testament to her incredible story of survival and endurance. The sight of her own likeness and words, writ large on the city's iconic structure, moved her deeply.

Art as a Living Memorial

The public art display that featured Rabbi Erber was part of a larger project helmed by Gillian Laub, a multimedia artist known for her poignant, humanistic work. This initiative saw the projection of portraits of Holocaust survivors onto various edifices and landmarks throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. The aim was not merely to exhibit these powerful images for an evening but to engulf the city in their stories and messages, creating a living memorial.

A City Cloaked in History and Hope

As the dusk surrendered to the night, the cityscape of Manhattan and Brooklyn transformed into a canvas of hope, resilience, and remembrance. Each portrait, each story, was a stark reminder of a grim past and an enduring spirit. The images of survivors like Rabbi Erber, projected onto structures that symbolize strength and progress, provided a fitting contrast and a poignant reminder of the human capacity for resilience.