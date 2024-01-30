Holmen Vikings Triumph Over Central RiverHawks: A Basketball Showdown

In a riveting display of skill and team work, the Holmen High School Vikings girls basketball team emerged victorious with a 60-45 defeat over the Central RiverHawks. The game, held at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse on Monday, was a significant tiebreaker, catapulting the Vikings into a tie for second place in the MVC standings.

Macy Kline's Stellar Performance

Leading the charge for the Vikings was sophomore Macy Kline, who turned heads with an exceptional 21-point contribution. The young player left spectators in awe as she scored nine consecutive points in the first half of the game, setting the tone for the Vikings' dominance. Her performance was complemented by robust performances from her teammates Danika Rebhahn and Olivia Schneider, who contributed 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Supporting Cast Shines

In addition to Kline's standout performance, the Vikings received significant contributions from other team members. Izzy Jahr, known for her rebounding prowess, lived up to her reputation by pulling down 11 rebounds and adding seven points to the board. This collective effort played a crucial role in the Vikings' comfortable lead of 15 points in the first half, setting the stage for their eventual win.

Central RiverHawks' Effort

The Central RiverHawks, despite the loss, had their own highlights. Sophomore Alahnna Simpson was their top scorer with 17 points, while senior Summer Lonning chipped in with eight points. Both players showed commendable effort and sportsmanship throughout the game.

In other girls basketball games, West Salem ran over Viroqua, while Caledonia triumphed over Onalaska with noteworthy performances from Aubrie Klug and Josie Foster. In the boys' basketball arena, Cashton High School took the lead in their conference after defeating New Lisbon. In gymnastics news, the West Salem co-op team emerged victorious against both the Westby co-op and G-E-T co-op, thanks to standout performances from Morgan Siekert and Isabell Korn.