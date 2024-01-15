Hollywood’s Starry Night: Chris Evans, Alba Baptista, Robert Pattinson, and Suki Waterhouse’s Double Date

On a star-studded night in Beverly Hills, the city’s glitz and glamour were out in full force. Hollywood heartthrobs Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson, along with their respective partners Alba Baptista and Suki Waterhouse, were spotted savoring a double date. The buzz surrounding their night out underscored the enduring public fascination with the personal lives of celebrities.

Starry Affair in Beverly Hills

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista, who married in September 2023, were seen leaving Funke, a popular Beverly Hills restaurant. The couple, seldom seen together in public, were holding hands, radiating the warmth of their bond. Their joint appearance sparked rumors of a blossoming friendship with the other power couple in their company – Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

A Rumored Engagement and a Baby on the Way

Adding more fuel to the Hollywood gossip mill, Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, who is expecting their first child, were also present at the gathering. Waterhouse had announced her pregnancy in November 2023 during a performance in Mexico City, subtly revealing her baby bump on stage. There are rumors swirling around the couple’s engagement, with a source confirming to People magazine that they indeed plan to tie the knot.

More Stars Join the Night

The double date didn’t end with just these two high-profile couples. They were joined by friends Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, making it a night to remember. The presence of these luminaries together in a public outing underscores the continuous draw of the personal lives of celebrities, and the public’s insatiable appetite for a glimpse into their world.