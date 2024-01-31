Hollywood Unions United: A Showdown with AMPTP Looms

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Teamsters Local 399, known as the Hollywood Basic Crafts unions, are gearing up to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Slated to commence on March 4, the talks will primarily revolve around the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plan proposals.

A Show of Unity

Though no explicit mention of a strike has been made, this collaboration signifies a collective stand that could potentially alter the dynamics of the negotiations. This impact is particularly noteworthy given the historical context of prior strikes and disputes within the entertainment industry. The conglomerate of unions represents a significant portion of Hollywood's workforce. IATSE alone stands for 170,000 members, with Teamsters Local 399 adding another 6,500. The other Basic Crafts unions contribute an extra 1,500 members, totaling around 178,000 union members. Such unity among the unions implies a more robust negotiating stance against the film and television studios.

Political Intrigue

In a separate yet intriguing political development, Donald Trump has met with Teamsters leadership in an attempt to secure their endorsement for the 2024 election. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has yet to engage with them similarly, adding a layer of political intrigue to the ongoing labor discussions.

The Heart of the Matter

The crux of the negotiations lies in increased wages, improved working conditions, streaming residuals, and safeguards against artificial intelligence for Hollywood musicians. The rise of streaming has significantly impacted musicians' compensation, and the negotiations aim to address this issue. There are increasing concerns about the potential use of artificial intelligence to replace human musicians, underlining the need to complement the art form rather than supplant it. The unions are also focusing on ensuring a raise that keeps up with inflation, revenue sharing, rejected proposals, and the dismissal of safety measures and fair treatment. The talks also highlight the rejection of propositions for actors with special talents.