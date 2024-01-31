Hollywood Unions to Jointly Negotiate Health and Pension Plans for the First Time Since 1988

In a historic move, Hollywood's 'below-the-line' guilds, encompassing the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the Teamsters, and other Basic Crafts unions, have declared their intention to collectively negotiate new union contracts. This cooperative effort is set to take place in the early part of March and is primarily aimed at addressing health and pension issues. The last time such a collaborative approach was adopted was back in 1988.

Addressing Financial Strains

The purpose of these negotiations is to mitigate the financial pressure on the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans. These plans, which provide coverage to an astounding 75,000 active members and retirees, have been considerably strained due to the dual impact of last year's strikes and the COVID-19 pandemic. These plans rely heavily on employer contributions, which were significantly affected by the halting of production.

A United Front for Negotiations

The first week of discussions will witness the guilds standing united. Following this, IATSE and the Basic Crafts locals will continue to negotiate separately, dealing with issues specific to their respective members. Both contracts are scheduled to expire on July 31, and the unions have shown reluctance towards granting extensions. They foresee tough negotiations with the major studios.

Heightening the Stakes

The unions are not only aiming to secure increased funding from streaming shows but also striving to prevent any reductions in health coverage. They are emphasizing the necessity for sustainable benefits, particularly in light of the recent hardships that have united the behind-the-scenes crews. The entirety of the negotiations will involve a total of 178,000 union members, demonstrating the gravity of these discussions and the potential implications for Hollywood's workforce.