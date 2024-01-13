en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Hollywood Strikes 2023: A Tale of Disruption and Resilience

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Hollywood Strikes 2023: A Tale of Disruption and Resilience

The Hollywood industry, an emblem of glamour and creativity, was cocooned in an unsettling silence in 2023. The bustle of the industry was replaced by the resounding voices of screenwriters and actors, who took to the streets against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) led strikes that lasted for nearly five months.

Unmasking the Hollywood Standstill

The heart of the dispute was the lack of recognition and fair compensation for screenwriters, particularly for re-runs and sequels of their original works. An impressive 11,500 screenwriters under WGA’s banner walked off their jobs, causing a significant disruption to Hollywood’s routine. Simultaneously, the SAG-AFTRA strike contributed to the industry’s standstill, adding to the collective voice demanding justice.

The Economic Impact

The combined impact of these strikes was substantial, costing the Southern California economy an estimated $6.5 billion. The city of dreams, Hollywood, was left feeling like a ‘ghost town,’ as described by entertainment commentator Shane Bassett.

Hope Amid Disruption

Despite the setbacks, Bassett expressed optimism and satisfaction that the writers and actors persisted in their efforts and did not give up on their demands. The unity and resilience showcased by the guilds narrate a powerful tale of struggle and ambition, setting the stage for a transforming cultural landscape. The Hollywood industry, once known for its glittering facades, is now recognized for its steadfast crusade for fair compensation and recognition.

0
United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, is introducing a novel approach to the Senate GOP’s handling of border and immigration legislation. By seeking to gain the majority support of the minority rather than simply the majority of the majority as the informal Hastert Rule dictates, Lankford is breaking new ground within the party’s legislative
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
INDOT Announces Major Road Realignment Project in Wells County
3 mins ago
INDOT Announces Major Road Realignment Project in Wells County
US Strikes Houthi Radar Site in Yemen: Escalation Amid Maritime Tensions
4 mins ago
US Strikes Houthi Radar Site in Yemen: Escalation Amid Maritime Tensions
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
2 mins ago
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
2 mins ago
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
Unique Avra Valley Home Constructed with Thousands of Bottles Hits the Market
3 mins ago
Unique Avra Valley Home Constructed with Thousands of Bottles Hits the Market
Latest Headlines
World News
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
30 seconds
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
1 min
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 min
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
2 mins
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
2 mins
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
2 mins
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
2 mins
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
2 mins
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
2 mins
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 min
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
22 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app