Obituary

Hollywood Publicist and Indie Film Advocate Mickey Cottrell Dies at 79

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
The glitz and glamour of Hollywood often overshadow the relentless efforts of individuals who work behind the scenes to make magic happen. One such unsung hero was Mickey Cottrell, a venerated Hollywood publicist and a staunch advocate of independent cinema. His journey of life came to a halt on New Year’s Day, at the age of 79, at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

Legacy of Mickey Cottrell

Mickey’s career, decorated with significant accomplishments, is a testament to his passion for cinema. His strategic publicity and representation led independent films and filmmakers to win eight Sundance Jury Prizes and three Oscars, an achievement that speaks volumes about his expertise and commitment to the art of filmmaking.

A Life Devoted to the Arts

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Mickey’s early life was spent immersed in academia, attending Catholic High and the University of Arkansas. His professional life began at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis before he moved west to manage the Loyola Theatre in Westchester. His initiation into film publicity started at Landmark Theaters, continuing with a stint at Josh Baran & Associates, and eventually culminated with the establishment of Cottrell and Lindeman Associates in 1989 with Doug Lindemann. Mickey later founded Mickey Cottrell Film Publicity in 2002 and Inclusive PR in 2004, making significant strides in the industry.

Final Act

After a major stroke in 2016, Mickey spent approximately three years in Arkansas before moving to the Motion Picture home, where he spent his final years. His passing marks an end to an era of tireless dedication to independent cinema, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire aspiring filmmakers.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

