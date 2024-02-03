Hollywood Casino in Kansas City Pays $13 Million in Fines for Missed Hotel Construction Deadline

In the heart of the Legends area in Kansas City, Kansas, Hollywood Casino, operated by Penn Gaming, has amassed fines amounting to $13 million. The fines are penalties for missing a crucial deadline that was part of an agreement made when STAR bonds were issued to aid the casino's construction. The agreement required an adjacent hotel to commence construction within two years. However, since the deadline was missed on February 3, 2014, the casino has continued to fall short of fulfilling this obligation annually.

Heavy Fines for Missed Deadlines

The annual fines paid to the Unified Government of KCK and Wyandotte County are calculated as one percent of the casino's annual gaming revenue. Despite the accumulating fines, Penn Gaming continues to explore the possibility of constructing the hotel. However, it appears to be content with paying the fines for now as it weighs factors such as area occupancy rates and new hotel developments.

Beneficial Use of Fine Funds

The funds raised from the fines have been put to beneficial use, funding various local projects. In the previous year, as many as 67 organizations received grants for projects in the area. One notable beneficiary was Emerson Park, which saw significant improvements through the use of these funds.

Continued Development despite Setbacks

Despite the missed deadlines and the closure of Schlitterbahn Water Park, the area continues to progress. The upcoming opening of a Margaritaville Resort and Homefield development is expected to attract youth sports tournaments, further enhancing the area's appeal.