en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Hollywood Birthdays: Celebrating with Taye Diggs, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Dax Shepard

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Hollywood Birthdays: Celebrating with Taye Diggs, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Dax Shepard

January 2 is not just a day for the world to welcome the new year; it also marks the birth of several Hollywood stars, creating a unique bond for fans who share this special day with their favorite celebrities. This year, the likes of Taye Diggs, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Dax Shepard are among the A-listers blowing out their candles.

A Spotlight on the Celebrants

Taye Diggs, the actor celebrated for his diverse roles in theater and film, turns 53 today. Known for his groundbreaking performance in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical ‘Rent’, Diggs has also made his mark in a variety of television series and films. His roles in ‘The Best Man’ and ‘Chicago’ have cemented his place in Hollywood’s pantheon of respected actors.

Kate Bosworth, who is celebrating her 41st birthday, is a face many would recognize from early box office hits. Making waves with her performance in ‘Blue Crush’, Bosworth has continued to captivate audiences with her acting prowess. Notably, she took to the skies as Lois Lane in ‘Superman Returns’, winning the hearts of comic book fans worldwide.

Acknowledging More Stars

Turning 62 today is Gabrielle Carteris, an actress whose name is synonymous with the role of Andrea Zuckerman in the teen drama ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’. Beyond her acting career, Carteris has made significant contributions as the president of SAG-AFTRA, advocating for the rights of artists in the industry.

Finally, Dax Shepard celebrates his 49th birthday. Shepard’s career spans multiple facets of entertainment, from reality TV and film to podcasting. He first gained fame in the reality TV series ‘Punk’d’ before branching out into acting, filmmaking, and comedy. His notable appearances include the film ‘Without a Paddle’ and hosting the popular podcast ‘Armchair Expert’.

Sharing Stardom with Fans

As these stars celebrate their birthdays, they share a connection with fans born on the same day. It’s a reminder of the human element behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and the shared experiences that bind us all, regardless of fame or status. So, to all those celebrating today, here’s to another year of success, growth, and shared moments of joy.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Joseph Larry Head: A Legacy Remembered

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue

By Muhammad Jawad

Young Man Faces Serious Charges Following Domestic Battery Incident in Bloomington

By Geeta Pillai

Metso Corporation Lands Significant Five-Year Life Cycle Services Contract

By Shivani Chauhan

Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 P ...
@Elections · 3 mins
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 P ...
heart comment 0
Central Illinois: A Weekend of Engagements and Remembrances

By Momen Zellmi

Central Illinois: A Weekend of Engagements and Remembrances
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game

By Salman Khan

Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters

By Wojciech Zylm

Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game

By Salman Khan

Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
39 seconds
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
1 min
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
2 mins
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
2 mins
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
2 mins
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
2 mins
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
2 mins
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
2 mins
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
3 mins
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
11 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
41 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app