Holly Madison Reveals Autism Diagnosis at 42, Credits It for Strengthening Relationships

Just last summer, Holly Madison was diagnosed with autism at the age of 42. The former Playboy model, who has since become a bestselling author, podcast host, and true crime series producer, opened up to PEOPLE ahead of the premiere of her new series Lethally Blonde. Madison shared how the diagnosis has helped her understand her unique way of interacting with others, enhancing her social skills and deepening her relationships, especially with her boyfriend.

Discovering a New Perspective

Madison's late diagnosis came as a revelation, offering answers to many questions about her interpersonal struggles. According to the National Institutes of Health, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a condition that impacts communication and behavior. Despite the challenges, Madison views her high executive functioning autism as a lens through which she better understands her interactions. Her openness about the diagnosis aims to destigmatize autism and promote a broader understanding of the spectrum.

Life After the Mansion

Reflecting on her past, Madison sees how her difficulty connecting with others influenced her decisions, including her time at the Playboy Mansion and her relationships thereafter. After leaving the mansion, she married Pasquale Rotella and had two children. Their divorce in 2019 marked a new chapter for Madison, who has since found fulfillment in parenting and her professional endeavors. Madison attributes her successful navigation of post-divorce life and relationships to the insights gained from understanding her autism.

A New Chapter of Connection

Madison's current relationship with Zak Bagans has been positively impacted by her diagnosis. She credits Bagans for his understanding and acceptance, which have been instrumental in fostering a deep emotional connection. As Madison continues to share her journey, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their authentic selves and find strength in their unique perspectives. With the debut of Lethally Blonde, Madison adds another achievement to her diverse career, further highlighting her resilience and adaptability.

Holly Madison's story is a testament to the power of self-discovery and the importance of embracing one's identity. Her candidness about her autism diagnosis and its impact on her life and relationships offers hope and encouragement to others navigating similar paths. As Lethally Blonde airs, audiences not only get to enjoy Madison's latest creative venture but also witness the strength of a woman who has found clarity and purpose through her diagnosis.