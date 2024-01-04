en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Holiday Season Brings Slowdown in Trading Markets Amid Anticipation for Agriculture Export Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Holiday Season Brings Slowdown in Trading Markets Amid Anticipation for Agriculture Export Report

In a typical slowdown of trading markets during the holiday season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s export report due on December 29 stands out as a beacon of interest. The relative lack of other news has turned all eyes toward this report, with market reactions expected to be mild but significant nonetheless.

Impact of Rainfall on South American Markets

Concurrently, South America has witnessed recent rainfall impacting the corn and soybean markets. Minor price fluctuations have peppered the past week, including a slight increase for soybeans and a stable corn price. Intriguingly, the transition from January to March soybean futures contracts is considered potentially bullish if the cash price can absorb the six-cent difference.

Volatility in Wheat Futures and Oil Prices

Despite the volatility, wheat futures have seen no substantial gains. A striking event unfolded when a ship hit a mine in the Alternative Grain Corridor near Ukraine, an incident likely to influence shipping costs and insurance rates. Outside of agriculture, crude oil prices have nosedived, affecting gasoline prices. The U.S. government is contemplating repurchasing oil for reserves, a move that might inadvertently inflate prices.

The Weakening U.S. Dollar

The U.S. dollar has lost ground against other currencies, a development that can potentially cheapen U.S. agricultural exports. Still, this raises concerns over the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency. Amidst these developments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture export report provides a detailed account of the latest export destinations, key agricultural products, and trade trends.

Agricultural Trade Deficit

For the third time in five years, the United States is on the brink of an agricultural trade deficit, importing $20 billion more than it exports as of November 2023. This trend, if continued through December, could set a record for the biggest deficit in nearly a century. This has farmers worried about the impact of trade disputes on their livelihoods and the strength of the American dollar. Meanwhile, countries like Brazil and Russia are becoming more competitive in agricultural exports, further impacting U.S. trade.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 mins ago
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
Port Augusta’s Sterile Insect Technology (SIT) facility has reached a remarkable milestone in its fight against fruit fly infestations in the Riverland region. Since its inception in August 2022, it has released a staggering one billion sterile Queensland fruit flies (Q-fly) into the wild. This feat comes on the heels of the facility doubling its
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
Hydroponics and Aquaponics: The Future of Agriculture?
16 mins ago
Hydroponics and Aquaponics: The Future of Agriculture?
Atlanta Company 'Get Your Goat Rentals' Uses Goats to Recycle Christmas Trees
19 mins ago
Atlanta Company 'Get Your Goat Rentals' Uses Goats to Recycle Christmas Trees
Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans
9 mins ago
Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans
Idaho's Trade Mission to Mexico: Potatoes and Promising Partnerships
14 mins ago
Idaho's Trade Mission to Mexico: Potatoes and Promising Partnerships
Climate Change Alters Pest Dynamics in Maryland: Implications and Solutions
15 mins ago
Climate Change Alters Pest Dynamics in Maryland: Implications and Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
43 seconds
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
2 mins
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
3 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
4 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
4 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
5 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
5 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
5 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
5 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app