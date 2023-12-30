en English
Holiday Season: Balancing Merriment with Environmental Responsibility

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:28 pm EST
Holiday Season: Balancing Merriment with Environmental Responsibility

The holiday season, known for its merriment and cheer, also ushers in a significant increase in waste generation, with Americans producing an additional 25% of municipal solid waste. That’s roughly a million extra tons per week. But as Bloomberg CityLab suggests, we can preserve the joy of the season while fostering environmental responsibility and community spirit.

Eco-friendly Holiday Celebrations

One way to reduce the environmental impact of our holiday celebrations is by opting for eco-friendly decorations. Regardless of whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, consider reusing gift wrap or avoiding non-recyclable materials like glitter and foil. Energy-efficient holiday lights or natural decorations like paper confetti and beeswax candles can add festive cheer without contributing to the waste.

Tree Recycling Programs

Post-holiday tree disposal is another area where we can make environmentally conscious decisions. For instance, cities like New York offer programs like Mulchfest that recycle Christmas trees into compost and woodchips for parks. In Piedmont, residents are encouraged to promptly dispose of their holiday trees using curbside pickup or by cutting them up and placing them in the appropriate waste cart. Natural, unflocked trees are turned into compost and mulch, while artificial trees can be broken up and placed in the waste cart for disposal.

Gratitude and Community Spirit

Beyond the environmental actions, the holiday season is an opportunity to express gratitude to those who contribute to our everyday operations. In cities like New York, it’s customary to tip building staff during the holidays, a practice that strengthens community ties while acknowledging the hard work of these essential workers.

Everyday Actions, Significant Impact

The actions we take during the holiday season can echo into our everyday lives, reducing our environmental impact year-round. For instance, International Plastic Free Day, observed annually on May 25th, encourages people to refuse single-use plastic and swap sustainable products instead. Similarly, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) offers an e-certificate and a gift to those who deliver their natural Christmas trees for recycling, promoting year-round yard waste recycling.

Whether it’s making conscious choices about holiday decorations, responsibly disposing of holiday trees, or expressing gratitude to community members, these practices can help us celebrate in a way that respects our planet and strengthens our communities. After all, the true spirit of the holiday season lies in our actions, reflecting our values and the world we wish to see.

United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

