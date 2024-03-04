Holiday Ghosts Share Top Power Pop Tracks Featuring The dB's, Squeeze, and More Ahead of New Colossus Festival

Holiday Ghosts, known for their jangly sound that rides adjacent to classic power pop, recently curated a list of their favorite power pop songs. This selection showcases the varied tastes of all four members -- drummer/singer Katja Rackin, guitarist/singer Sam Stacpoole, bassist Morgan Lloyd Matthews, and guitarist Ben Nightingale. Their lineup includes classics from The dB's, Squeeze, The Nerves, Big Star, and others, providing a deep dive into the genre ahead of their New Colossus Festival appearances.

Band Favorites and Personal Picks

Each member brought their unique preferences to the table, highlighting both well-known and underrated tracks. From the timeless energy of Flamin' Groovies' "Shake Some Action" to the introspective lyricism of Squeeze's "Up The Junction," the list traverses the spectrum of power pop. It's not just about the music; it's a glimpse into the band's influences and personal histories, with stories of road trips, school performances, and the simple joy of discovering a new favorite song.

Exploring the Power Pop Genre

Power pop, a genre that melds the raw energy of punk with melodious harmonies and infectious choruses, is well represented in Holiday Ghosts' selections. The list is a testament to the genre's enduring appeal and its influence on the band's sound. From The Nerves' "When You Find Out," hailed as a pinnacle of power pop, to the emotional depth of Big Star's "When My Baby's Beside Me," these picks underscore the genre's versatility and emotional range.

New Colossus Festival and Beyond

Holiday Ghosts' New Colossus schedule includes standout shows at BrooklynVegan's showcase and performances at Berlin Under A and Pianos. Their selection of power pop favorites serves as a perfect primer for fans and newcomers alike, promising energetic live shows that celebrate the genre's legacy. As they share the stage with other acts, their curated playlist offers a shared musical vocabulary, inviting fans to explore the roots of their sound.

As Holiday Ghosts gear up for their New Colossus Festival appearances, their list of power pop favorites not only celebrates the genre but also offers insights into the band's musical journey. It's a reminder of power pop's enduring influence and the new memories and connections these songs continue to create.