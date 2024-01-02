en English
Travel & Tourism

Holiday Crowd Levels at Walt Disney World: A Comprehensive Report

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Holiday Crowd Levels at Walt Disney World: A Comprehensive Report

Walt Disney World, a global attraction and a dream vacation spot, saw unprecedented crowd levels during the holiday season of 2023. This article delves into a comprehensive crowd report, offering insights into the fluctuating crowd trends observed during the holiday season, with a particular focus on the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which was marked as the most crowded week.

Drastic Shift in Crowd Levels

The first two weeks of December saw manageable crowd levels at Walt Disney World, with average wait times oscillating between 29 to 34 minutes. This trend was comparable to the crowd levels at the end of October and the start of November, which saw an average wait time of 31 minutes. However, crowd levels spiked during Veterans Day and Jersey Week, recording an average wait time of 41 minutes. A similar surge was witnessed during Thanksgiving, suggesting that the timing of Thanksgiving may have influenced crowd levels.

Holiday Season Crowd Dynamics

The holiday season at Walt Disney World is characterized by fluctuating crowd levels due to several holidays and breaks, interspersed with lulls in crowds. The week leading up to Christmas was busier than Thanksgiving, recording a higher average wait time of 45 minutes.

The Week Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve saw exceptionally high crowd levels, much worse than predicted, despite historical trends and data suggesting otherwise. Animal Kingdom, one of the parks, experienced its first Disney Genie+ sellout. Wait times for Avatar Flight of Passage averaged 202 minutes, a staggering 75-minute increase from the previous week. Average wait times across the parks increased by 47 percent compared to the previous week, making it one of the busiest weeks ever at Walt Disney World.

This report aims to provide valuable insights for those planning trips during the Christmas and New Year seasons of 2024 and 2025, emphasizing the importance of planning ahead for airfare, hotels, dining reservations, and park hopper tickets for flexibility. It also recommends taking advantage of early or late park hours, utilizing Genie+ and Standby Skipper to avoid long waits, and staying flexible with plans.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

