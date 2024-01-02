Holiday Crowd Levels at Walt Disney World: A Comprehensive Report

Walt Disney World, a global attraction and a dream vacation spot, saw unprecedented crowd levels during the holiday season of 2023. This article delves into a comprehensive crowd report, offering insights into the fluctuating crowd trends observed during the holiday season, with a particular focus on the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which was marked as the most crowded week.

Drastic Shift in Crowd Levels

The first two weeks of December saw manageable crowd levels at Walt Disney World, with average wait times oscillating between 29 to 34 minutes. This trend was comparable to the crowd levels at the end of October and the start of November, which saw an average wait time of 31 minutes. However, crowd levels spiked during Veterans Day and Jersey Week, recording an average wait time of 41 minutes. A similar surge was witnessed during Thanksgiving, suggesting that the timing of Thanksgiving may have influenced crowd levels.

Holiday Season Crowd Dynamics

The holiday season at Walt Disney World is characterized by fluctuating crowd levels due to several holidays and breaks, interspersed with lulls in crowds. The week leading up to Christmas was busier than Thanksgiving, recording a higher average wait time of 45 minutes.

The Week Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve saw exceptionally high crowd levels, much worse than predicted, despite historical trends and data suggesting otherwise. Animal Kingdom, one of the parks, experienced its first Disney Genie+ sellout. Wait times for Avatar Flight of Passage averaged 202 minutes, a staggering 75-minute increase from the previous week. Average wait times across the parks increased by 47 percent compared to the previous week, making it one of the busiest weeks ever at Walt Disney World.

This report aims to provide valuable insights for those planning trips during the Christmas and New Year seasons of 2024 and 2025, emphasizing the importance of planning ahead for airfare, hotels, dining reservations, and park hopper tickets for flexibility. It also recommends taking advantage of early or late park hours, utilizing Genie+ and Standby Skipper to avoid long waits, and staying flexible with plans.