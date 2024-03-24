Holi 2024: Hollywood Celebrities Embrace Indian Festival of Colours

It's Holi today, the Indian festival of colours that has captivated not just locals but celebrities from around the globe. This festival, known for its vibrant celebration of spring, good over evil, and communal harmony, has seen participation from Hollywood's finest, embracing the tradition with gulaal in hand. From Josh Brolin's heartfelt wishes to Priyanka Chopra introducing Jimmy Fallon to the festival, let's revisit five memorable instances where Hollywood met Holi in true Desi style.

Josh Brolin's Colourful Throwback

In 2019, Josh Brolin, celebrated for his roles in 'Dune' and 'Avengers', shared a throwback photo from his 2013 India visit during Holi. Alongside writer Gregory David Roberts, Brolin was seen fully immersed in the festival's spirit, donned in appropriate Holi attire, showcasing the global appeal of this Indian festival.

Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon's Holi Bash

2017 saw Priyanka Chopra bringing the Holi celebration to 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'. She introduced Fallon to the festival's essence, leading to an on-set Holi fight with paints and thandai, highlighting how Holi's joy transcends cultural boundaries and brings people together in celebration.

Global Celebrities Embracing Holi

From Australian chef-model Sarah Todd to international music icon Pharrell Williams and DJ Snake, several global figures have participated in Holi festivities in India, adding to the festival's international allure. Nick Jonas, after marrying Priyanka Chopra, celebrated his first Holi in Mumbai in 2020, sharing his exhilarating experience online, further cementing Holi's status as a globally recognized and beloved festival.

As Holi continues to cross borders, it not only promotes Indian culture globally but also stands as a testament to the universal language of joy, unity, and celebration. Through these instances of cross-cultural celebrations, Holi exemplifies how traditions can bring diverse people together, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity.