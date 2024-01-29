Holcim to Spin Off North American Operations in $30 Billion Valuation Move

Swiss construction materials giant, Holcim, has unveiled plans to spin off its North American operations through a flotation on the New York Stock Exchange. The move, which aims to value the business at approximately $30 billion, is set to be completed in the first half of 2025. Alongside this strategic decision, Holcim has announced a change in leadership with the appointment of Miljan Gutovic as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Spin-off and Appraisal by Analysts

The spin-off entails distributing shares to current Holcim shareholders, a move expected to be received positively by the market. The U.S. market multiples for companies in the same sector are typically higher than those in Europe, thus enhancing the perceived value of Holcim's North American operations. Analysts from Bank Vontobel and Zuercher Kantonalbank are optimistic about the spin-off, citing the potential for a more accurate valuation of Holcim's overall business and the positive impact of having local management and board in the U.S. market.

The newly listed company aims to boost annual sales to more than $20 billion and generate an operating profit exceeding $5 billion by 2030. The North American operations of Holcim currently employ 16,000 people across 850 sites and compete with firms such as Carlisle, RPM, Eagle Materials, and Summit Materials. The remaining business of Holcim will have sales of around 17 billion Swiss francs ($19.69 billion) and employ 48,000 people. The new CEO, Miljan Gutovic, previously headed Holcim's Europe region and will replace Jan Jenisch, starting May 1.

Unlocking Value and Driving Growth

The U.S. public listing is part of Holcim's strategy to unlock value and drive long-term growth in the rapidly expanding North American market. The listed business is expected to have an estimated EBITDA margin of more than 27% by 2023 and will pursue a U.S.-dollar-based tailored capital structure and capital allocation priorities. The post-listing ambition of Holcim is to advance its leadership position in innovative and sustainable building solutions, to grow net sales to around CHF 22 billion and EBIT to more than CHF 4 billion by 2030.

The decision to split North American operations from its global business is a strategic move by Holcim that aims to create two distinct and compelling investment profiles with attractive shareholder returns. As the global economy continues to evolve, this move reflects Holcim's commitment to adapt and thrive amidst changing market dynamics.